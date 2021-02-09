Following the success of the classic film The Best Man, which hit theaters in 1999, and its equally-loved sequel The Best Man Holiday, which hit the big screen in 2013, a Best Man limited series is set to debut later this year on the NBC streaming service, Peacock.

The original cast, including Regina Hall, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau have all reportedly signed on to star in the anticipated series, titled The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The only actress that will not be making a return would be Monica Calhoun, whose character died in the sequel. Creators of the series are reportedly eyeing a September start.

“Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise,” said Lee in a statement, according to Deadline. “We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

In addition to The Best Man franchise, the movies’ writer and director, Malcolm D. Lee followed up with two more successful comedic films for Universal: Girls Trip and Night School. Former Insecure executive producer Dayna Lynne North will also write and produce the original series.

The Best Man went on to rake in $34 million during its theatrical run and the film’s sequel, The Best Man Holiday, went on to also be a smash, reigning in $74 million and earning multiple NAACP Image Award nominations. A third movie, tentatively titled The Best Man Wedding was due to be produced for a 2016 release but was delayed indefinitely due to scheduling conflicts.

The limited series will reportedly include 10 episodes.