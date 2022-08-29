‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2: Take A Look At Exclusive Photos Of The Cast

Courtesy of ABC. Photo Credit: Matt Sayles

In March, ABC announced the renewal of its breakout comedy Abbott Elementary for its second season. A few weeks ago, we got word of its upcoming premiere date. Today, ESSENCE has exclusive photos of the show’s cast in anticipation of season two.

Abbott Elementary’s second season will pick up where it left off after its finale in April. The sitcom premiered in December 2021, and grew to become one of cable television’s highest rated shows, earning multiple awards, including seven Primetime Emmy nominations.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – ABC’s Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine. (ABC/Matt Sayles)

Alongside the show’s writer and creator Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary also stars Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson the school’s eccentric custodian.

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary premieres Wednesday, September 21 on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Check out exclusive photos of Abbott Elementary’s cast ahead of season two.