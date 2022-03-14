ABC’s Comedy ‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed For A Second Season

This year’s breakout comedy Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a second season, ABC announced on Monday.

Abbott Elementary – starring, created and written by Quinta Brunson – is set in a low-budgeted public school in Philadelphia, and follows a group of teachers trying to do what they can despite the lack of resources. Featuring Brunson as the optimistic educator Janine Teagues, the cast also includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The combination of these talented actors made for a unique comedy that is hilarious as it is creative.

James, who portrays the elementary’s principal Ava Coleman, released a “statement” about the news of the show’s renewal.

Since its debut in December of 2021, Abbott Elementary has been a big hit with audiences and critics alike. The series is ABC’s top-rated comedy with the demographic aged 18-49, and so far, it has averaged 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating within that range. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abbott Elementary is ABC’s first comedy renewal for the upcoming television season, and it continues to grow in popularity with each passing episode.

Alongside Brunson – who is also an honoree at the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards – the series is co-executive produced by Justin Halpern and Partick Schumaker for Warner Bros. TV and developed by Karen Burke, as well as Disney’s 20th TV. You can watch Abbott Elementary on Tuesdays at 9pm EST on ABC.