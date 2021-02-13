Quinta Brunson Reveals Title Of Debut Book—’She Memes Well’

Comedian and writer Quinta Brunson has spent years creating viral content and working on some of your favorite shows (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Lazor Wulf, Netflix’s Big Mouth) and now she’s ready to tell her story in an exciting new way. On February 12, she announced the news of her forthcoming book, aptly titled “She Memes Well.”

“I’ve been a meme so many times it was worth writing a book about it (and so many other things),” Brunson said on Instagram. “Excited to reveal the cover of my book, ‘She Memes Well!’ Out June 15th.”

Read Girls United’s story on how young, Black content creators are finally getting the cash and recognition they deserve.

I wrote a book. Hardest thing I’ve ever done. I am incredibly proud of the stories I get to tell. Its dedicated to the people of the internet and what makes us. Out June 15th 🙂 https://t.co/E7wPa9w5lO pic.twitter.com/rP86vneEgW — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) February 12, 2021

Brunson exclusively shared the update via E! News, who wrote, “In the book, Brunson writes about her personal life and her career. Her essays deal with topics such as interracial dating, her move from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to pursue a comedy career, and being ‘halfway recognizable’ as one of Instagram’s first viral stars.” Early 2010s internet perusers will recall her Instagram content, namely the series “The Girl Who’s Never Been on A Nice Date.” She also worked for BuzzFeed as a video producer and also worked on multiple web series for the platform.

In the book, Brunson will also get candid about the behind the scenes aspects of her early career, like the ups and downs that come with trying to find gigs on Craigslist. All of my burgeoning content creators certainly know how that hustle goes.

“She Memes Well” will be published through Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and is now available for pre-order. It is set to hit stores on June 15.

Looking for more Black girl books to read this month? Check out Zora Neale Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”