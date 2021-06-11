Music videos, singles, album release dates – oh my! It’s not every day that we’re blessed with our favorite Black female rap artists dropping new music at the same damn time. Thankfully, this new music Friday rollout hit different with releases from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Cardi B. Take a look below to tap into these videos and songs to kick off your weekend right.

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Sh*t”

The H-town Hottie shows off more than just her body-ody-ody in this music video. In fact, she takes the world of politics by storm in her latest visuals. “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s sexy alter-ego Tina Snow reminds us that she’s poppin’ regardless of haters and those who try to censor her artistry.

In the video for her first single since the release of the album Good News in November, “Thot Shit” shows a controversial plotline where a politician leaves misogynistic comments under her music video while still getting off. It’s nothing that Megan can’t handle as she raps, “Hands on my knees, shaking ass on my thot sh*t.”

Migos featuring Cardi B, “Type Sh*t”

Atlanta rap supergroup Migos has officially dropped their album Culture III, and it’s available to stream on all platforms. Of course it wouldn’t be a Migos album without some dope features and this time around they include Drake, Future, Justin Bieber, late rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, and none other than Cardi B.

The Bronx native and wife of Migos member Offset is featured on their fourth track, “Type Sh*t.” On it, Cardi raps, “Feel like ‘Yoncé with this Birkin, but I’m Rowland with this Kelly,” and we feel the bag being secured just by listening to these lyrics. You go, Cardi!

Doja Cat, “Need To Know”

From her highly-anticipated forthcoming album Planet Her, the “Kiss Me More” collaborator dropped a new single with visuals to match. Following her track with SZA, “Need To Know” is Doja Cat’s second single of 2021 and revealed that her third studio album will be released on Friday, June 25th. According to Pitchfork, album features will include The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, JID, and Young Thug.