EXCLUSIVE: Doja Cat Dishes On Her Latest Collection With PrettyLittleThing

Just in time for the incoming warmer weather, PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat collab are back with a new summer collection. An anticipated follow up to the singer’s first collaboration with the global fashion brand in November 2020, the second release sees Doja Cat at the helm of collection’s design concepts. Across the size-inclusive capsule, punchy hues take the lead, while neutral desert-tones follow, coming together to effortlessly capture the essence of the season ahead.

Fresh off the heels of the release of her new single, “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, the three-time Grammy-nominated singer continues to prove she’s committed to delivering an iconic fashion look — just take her recent appearances in Jean Paul Gaultier, Mugler and Roberto Cavalli as proof. That she’d try her hand again in the business of fashion after a successful first-run comes as no surprise.



“I’ve been a fashion girl since I was a kid,” Doja Cat tells ESSENCE in an exclusive interview. [But] I never thought I would get to do it. I was just so in love with anything creative.” Fast forward a number of years, and it’s safe to say the singer’s collaborative efforts alongside the multi-million dollar retail giant comes a ways from creating Halloween costumes and piecing together her own magazines from photo scraps as a child.

Photo: PrettyLittleThing

From knit dresses, to satin trousers, to a sequined bikini top with matching bottoms, the newly-launched collection embodies the idea of “something for everybody” without sacrificing the eclectic flare that is Doja Cat. The Los Angeles native tells ESSENCE she began the design process with a core color palette — coral and a muted turquoise — and built on the summery aesthetic from there. The eye-catching attraction of the collection comes from what feels like a modernized rendition of ‘70s floral, by way of halter tops, bikinis, meshy pants and cover-ups.

The collection also offers up a few basic pieces with subtle statement attributes for those not in the market for funky, multi-colored prints. “I don’t like plain stuff,” Doja Cat tells ESSENCE. “If I do, I’ll put interesting accents on top of it, which is something that I made sure I did [here].” The collection boasts a white, tie-waist two piece, a brown ruched mini skirt, a bell-sleeved tan wrap-dress, and a tan, ribbed midi dress, complete with a peekaboo waist cutout and a tortoise ring embellishment.

If Doja Cat’s first PrettyLittleThing collection was any indication, styles are bound to disappear quickly. Get a sneak peak of some of the capsule’s best pieces below, then start shopping your new looks for the season.