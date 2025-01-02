WATCH: Doechii Puts A 90s Twist On “Denial Is A River” Video

Doechii. Courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment

Three-time GRAMMY Award nominee Doechii channels nostalgic sitcom vibes in the official video for her latest single, “Denial Is A River.” Released today, the video, co-directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel, reimagines the song’s themes of self-reflection and humor through the lens of 90s TV classics like Family Matters. Packed with vibrant energy and layered storytelling, it’s a bold visual statement from the rising star.

Adding to the excitement, the video features a star-studded lineup of cameos, including Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Rickey Thompson, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, SiR, Baby Tate, and DJ Miss Milan. These appearances bring a playful dynamic to the video, matching Doechii’s signature blend of wit and charisma.

Fans can also join Doechii live today at 3:00 PM PT for “Denial Is A Stream,” a special YouTube livestream celebrating the release. The track, taken from her acclaimed mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, continues to make waves. In addition to the mixtape’s nomination for Best Rap Album, the single “NISSAN ALTIMA” has earned a nod for Best Rap Performance, and Doechii herself is in the running for Best New Artist.

With “Denial Is A River” climbing Spotify’s U.S. Top 100 charts, Doechii proves once again why she’s a force redefining the music scene. Fans can also catch her recent Genius Open Mic performance with Issa Rae, further cementing her status as one of rap’s most electrifying new voices.

Take a look at the video for “Denial Is A River” below.