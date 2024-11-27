Issa Rae's New Restaurant 'Somerville' Celebrates South Central L.A.'s Rich Heritage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Issa Rae speaks at Forbes Power Women’s Summit 2024 on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Issa Rae is no stranger to breaking barriers and setting trends.

From redefining storytelling on screen with Insecure to building an empire that spans media, beauty, and business, she’s proven time and time again that her talents know no bounds.

Now, the multi-hyphenate powerhouse is adding “restaurateur” to her already impressive resume with the debut of Somerville, a progressive American dining experience that’s as vibrant and dynamic as the South Central Los Angeles community it celebrates.

Nestled in the heart of View Park-Windsor Hills, the restaurant is a love letter to the rich cultural tapestry of Black South Central L.A., offering patrons an elevated yet approachable space to indulge in fine dining while soaking in the area’s artistic and historic roots. Somerville is more than just a restaurant — it’s a cultural hub crafted with Rae’s signature authenticity and flair, alongside her business partners Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan.

Rae announced the grand opening of Somerville on Instagram, expressing her vision for the establishment. She shared, “Always wanted a neighborhood lounge to complement the special community that is View Park-Windsor Hills. The genius GVO Gentlemen said, how about a restaurant? @somerville.slauson — an ode to the classic, artistic past of Black South Central L.A? And sure, the ambience will be fantastic, but the food and cocktails will keep you coming back.”

The menu at Somerville features an array of dishes that capture the bold and savory essence of California cuisine. Offerings include the Somerville burger, pan-seared Ora King salmon, and Mary’s organic roasted chicken. First-course options such as duck confit and scallop crudo, along with an assortment of steaks, charcuterie boards, cocktails, and sparkling wines, provide a comprehensive dining experience.

This latest venture adds to Rae’s growing list of entrepreneurial achievements. She is the founder of Hoorae Media, a media and entertainment company, and Ensemble, a creator marketing firm. Additionally, she owns Sienna Naturals, a vegan haircare brand, and ColorCreative, a management company dedicated to supporting women and minority writers. Rae also co-owns Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, a community-focused café with multiple locations across Los Angeles. Seriously, when does this woman sleep?!

Somerville operates from Wednesday through Sunday, between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., with reservations available through OpenTable.