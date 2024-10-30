The Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Impressed Us This Year

Ciara as Naomi Campbell for Halloween. Courtesy Instagram.

Halloween is the one time a year where people can embrace their wildest imaginations, becoming anything or anyone they desire. It’s a day when we come alive with creativity, from elaborate costumes and homages of icons. Halloween gives everyone a chance to escape reality, and connect with a playful spirit that makes the world feel just a little more magical.

And of course, Black women always take it to the next level. We transform the holiday into a true art form, paying homage to cultural icons with style, precision, and a dedication to detail. Whether honoring powerful queens, beloved entertainers, or even remixing history’s most memorable characters, Black women bring a sense of magic that elevates Halloween from playful escapism to high art. Scroll below to see some of our favorites for Halloween this year.

Ciara as Naomi Campbell

The “Goodies” artist and her gorgeous physique dipped into the archives of Azzedine Alaïa, strutting the runway in a see-through catsuit.

Jayda Cheaves, Dess Dior, and Kash Doll as Clovers from Bring It On

The trio dressed up as Clovers for an episode of The Act Normal Podcast.

Tyla as Halle Berry in The Flinstones

Tyler dressed up as Halle Berry in The Flinstones, with a nearly identical costume to the actresses.

Lizzo as ‘LizzOzempic’

Ozempic has been on the rise in recent years and Lizzo by far wins Halloween, with her own version of “LizzOzempic.”

Lizzo as Hunny Bunny

Lizzo truly won Halloween this year, with a few different variations of costumes. Her second costume reveal was her dressed in all red with a caption that read, 1-800-hunnybunny.com

Lizzo as a Face Card That Never Declines

We always talk about “face card doesn’t decline,” but what does you face card really look like? Well singer Lizzo took the saying to the next level with this Halloween look.

Halle Bailey as Halle Berry in Die Another Day

At first brush, you would think that you’re just looking at a photo of the incomparable Halle Berry. Well yes, and no – the Disney Princess Halle Bailey took a stab at one of the actresses most popular roles for Halloween.

Coi Leray as Halle Berry in Catwoman

Halle Berry clearly served as the mood board for Halloween this year, as rapper Coi Leray also dressed as the actress, in her 2004 adaptation of the popular flick, Catwoman.

Quenlin Blackwell as Bernadine in Waiting To Exhale

You can never go wrong paying homage to Angela Bassett, and Quenlin Blackwell did just that, reimagining Bassett’s character in Waiting To Exhale. She took it beyond just a costume, and re-created the infamous scene where Bernadine is setting the car on fire.