Celeb Costumes That Impressed Us This Year

Jamie Bruce

Over time, we’ve truly begun to see Halloween evolve from costumes of monsters and super villains to specially curated looks emblematic of some of our iconic celebrities and storied movie characters. Tis the season for celebs to pay homage, and this year, we’ve seen everyone go all out from the Halloween scaries to elaborate and complex looks. See some of our favorite celebrity costumes below.

Tabitha Brown as Queen Charlotte

Our favorite auntie, Tabitha Brown channeled Bridgerton for her Halloween look this year, dressed as Queen Charlotte.

Megan Thee Stallion as Greta Gremlin

Halloween is where the self-proclaimed H-Town Hottie comes out to play. Over the course of Hallo-weekend, she’s worn a few different looks from the Talking Flower from Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, and Death The Kid from Soul Eater. Today she’s Greta the Gremlin.

Dr. Wendy Osefo as Angel Reese

Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo decided to pay homage to LSU national basketball champ, Angel Reese.

Teyana Taylor as Loc Dog

Always thinking outside of the box, Creative Director Teyana Taylor dressed as Loc Dog from the parody film, Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood.

Melanie Fiona and the Family, as The Addams Family

Singer Melanie Fiona and her little family of four dressed as the Addams Family.

Kaavia James as Beyoncé

After just wrapping a monumental world tour, it’s no surprise that Queen Bey is one of many costumes this year, including our favorite kid, Kaavia James.

Toya Johnson as the Queen of Hearts

Toya Johnson dually celebrated her birthday as well as Halloween with a birthday bash in Atlanta this past weekend, where she dressed as the Queen of Hearts.

Kim Kardashian and North West as Cher and Dionne in ‘Clueless’

North West has been stealing the show this Halloween, as she’s dressed as Dionne from Clueless. It marks her second costume, the first being her rocking a bear mascot suit reminiscent of her dad’s earliest music.

Reginae Carter as a sexy werewolf

On the heels of a new collaboration with NYX makeup, Regina Carter dressed as a sexy werewolf for Halloween.

Mariah Carey as Jessica Rabbit

The official queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, got in on the Halloween fun this year dressed as Jessica Rabbit. Of course, red being her signature, she let her fans know that while the holidays are around the corner, it’s not quite yet the time.

Halle Bailey as Justice in ‘Poetic Justice’

Halle Bailey paid a well-executed homage to Janet Jackson’s role as Justice in Poetic Justice.

Choyce Brown and friends as ‘Scream Queens’

Choyce Brown and her gorgeous friends dressed as Scream Queens.

Keke Palmer as Eve from ‘Life Size’

The Black Barbie will always be one of our favorite characters, and Keke Palmer’s tribute to Tyra Banks role as Eve is one for the books.

Chloe Bailey as Catwoman

Chloe Bailey leaned into Halle Berry’s role as Catwoman for this sexy, futuristic look.

Winnie Harlow as Kate Williams

The winner of Halloween this year has to go to Winnie Harlow’s rendition of Katt Williams’ infamous comedy special The Pimp Chronicles.

Lizzo as Elvira

The 35-year-old singer and flautist dressed as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark for the Halloween party she hosted at her home.

Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands

Saweetie impresses us year after year with her costumes, and this year, she went as Edward Scissorhands with a twist, serving gorgeous, extra long nails.