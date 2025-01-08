Brandy’s First Memoir Promises An Honest Look At Fame And Resilience

Brandy Norwood. Photo Credit: Blair Caldwell

Brandy, the Grammy-winning artist and actress cherished by generations, is preparing to release her first memoir, offering fans an intimate look at her extraordinary journey. Published by Hanover Square Press, the currently untitled book will chronicle Brandy’s rise from her roots in McComb, Mississippi, to her time as a music and television icon.

The memoir explores Brandy’s platinum-selling, self-titled debut album—released at just 15 years old—to her starring role in the beloved sitcom Moesha. It also revisits her historic portrayal of Cinderella in the 1997 TV movie, where she became the first Black actress to play a Disney princess. Alongside these achievements, the singer opens up about the struggles that shaped her life, including challenges with body image, bullying, heartbreak, and health.

“For the first time, I am sharing my story — honest, unfiltered, and not through the lens of media or critics,” Brandy shared in a statement with People. “This memoir is more than a book; it’s a reflection of resilience, hope, and rediscovering myself beyond the fame, the music, and the spotlight.”

The book also highlights her experiences as a young mother to her daughter Sy’rai and her journey toward healing and self-discovery. Brandy’s reflections promise to inspire readers with her message of perseverance and growth.

Her memoir is now available for preorder. It will be released on October 7, 2025.