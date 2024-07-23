Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience Descends On Napa Valley This Labor Day Weekend

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Robert Glasper is seen on the Black Radio stage during the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa on July 28, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

The Blue Note Jazz Festival returns to Napa Valley this Labor Day weekend, boasting a new cultural experience for the first time.

The Black Radio Experience promises to be a celebration of the rich tapestry of Black culture. Featuring performances from John Legend, Jill Scott, André 3000, Andra Day, Ledisi, Musiq Soulchild, Marsha Ambrosius, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tank and the Bangas and many more, the experience will highlight the power of music transcending boundaries and forging new bonds, with Napa Valley as its canvas.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Taking place at the Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa Valley from August 30th – September 1st, The Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience is sponsored by PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lexus and Monster Energy.

PATTERN will host a Braids & Locs Bar, Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila will provide specialty drinks, Tito’s Handmade Vodka will host a 360 photo booth, Monster Energy drinks will have a refueling booth, and Lexus will give festival goers a very special look at the luxurious Lexus GX.

Of course, with this experience taking place in Napa Valley, wine is a part of the equation. The festival will host The Black Vines® Wine Garden, a space dedicated to showcasing fine Black-owned wines crafted to suit every taste, featuring selections selections from esteemed wineries such as LVE Wines by John Legend, Pur Noire Urban Wineries, Love Cork Screw, J Moss Winery, Mom Juice, and P. Harrell Wines, among others.