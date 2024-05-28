2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Performer: Tank And The Bangas

Photo Credit: Erika Goldring

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture will commence in New Orleans for a 30th anniversary celebration like none other. Set to take place from July 4 – 7, the festival features a star-studded musical lineup, including the city’s own Tank and the Bangas.

Founded by Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Joshua Johnson, and Norman Spence II, the group met each other in New Orleans in 2011, and they haven’t looked back since. Following a powerful debut titled ThinkTank in 2013, Tank and the Bangas made a name for themselves with vibrant performances and a unique mixture of Hip-Hop, soul, funk, and a dash of poetry. They rose to prominence four years later as the winners of NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, and received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist at the 2020 award ceremony.

With three studio albums, 7 EPs, and several singles, this Crescent City collective has carved a lane for themselves, and are sure to deliver an electrifying performance at the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome. Adding another layer to their set, fellow New Orleanians HaSizzle, Teedra Moses, and Dawn Richard will make guest appearances, building the anticipation for their show even more.

MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas performs on Day 1 of the 2023 Mill Valley Music Festival at Friends Field at the Mill Valley Community Center on May 13, 2023 in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Alongside Tank and the Bangas, the festival included performances from a variety of musicians, including previously announced artists such as Usher, Janet Jackson, Victoria Monét, and many more. With this being the 20th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival, this year will be an unforgettable experience and a true celebration of Black culture.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.