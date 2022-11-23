7 Black Cooking Shows To Watch For Thanksgiving

Ms. Linda Green, ‘Street Food: USA.’ Courtesy of Netflix

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, some of us need that push to get in the kitchen and whip up a meal for family and loved ones. As Black folks, our cuisine is both unique and delicious, and sometimes it’s hard to find culinary experts that look (and cook) like us on television. With platforms such Netflix and CLEOtv highlighting chefs of color, the holidays are sure to be filled with great content and tasty dish ideas.

Food Network has long been a staple in cooking culture. For Turkey Day 2022, you can see African American chefs such as Eddie Jackson and Kardea Brown as they showcase some of the best in the field of food, and deliver great recipes to a worldwide audience. Programs like High on the Hog and Street Food provide insight to the labor of how our favorite meals are made, as well as the beautiful stories behind them.

Whether you’re still looking for Thanksgiving recipes, or you just want to get in the spirit of the holiday, check out these Black cooking shows below.