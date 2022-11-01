It’s a brand new month, so that means loads of new content coming to Netflix. With November official here, the popular streaming service has added a new mix of comedies, dramas, and action films for the entire family to enjoy.
If you’re a fan of stand-up, this DSP has definitely got you covered. On November 15, Black-ish star Deon Cole will release Charleen’s Boy, and fresh off of the news of his departure from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah returns with a new special titled, I Wish You Would.
Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in November below.
01
‘Key & Peele’ (Seasons 1-3) – 11/1
The first three seasons os Comedy Central’s sketch comedy series created by and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.
02
‘The Bodyguard’ – 11/1
Starring Whitney Houston in her acting debut, the film follows a former U.S. Secret Service agent turned bodyguard (Kevin Costner) who is hired to protect a famous actress and singer from an unknown stalker.
Warner Bros. Pictures
03
‘Think Like A Man’ – 11/1
Ensemble romantic comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, Regina Hall, Tara P. Henson and more.
04
‘Training Day’ – 11/1
Action movie starring Denzel Washington, about a rookie cop spending his first day in the Los Angeles narcotics department.
05
‘Lusala’ – 11/4
The Kenyan drama film based on the life of a 22 year old young man Lusala, who is caught between his personal mental health issues and his sibling affection.
06
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ – 11/11
This Netflix Original Documentary directed by Elvis Mitchell is about African American’s contributions to films released in the 1970s.
07
Deon Cole – ‘Charleen’s Boy’ – 11/15
Netflix original stand-up special featuring black-ish star Deon Cole.
08
‘Bantú Mama’ – 11/17
After being arrested in the Dominican Republic, an Afropean woman escapes and is sheltered by 3 minors, in a dangerous district of Santo Domingo. Released by ARRAY.
09
Trevor Noah – ‘I Wish You Would’ – 11/22
Third stand-up special from comedian and soon-to-be-former the host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah.
10
Tyler Perry’s ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’ – 11/24
Produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, this film tells the story of an ambitious married woman’s temptation by a handsome billionaire that leads to betrayal and deception.
11
‘Blood and Water’ (Season 3) – 11/25
The South African series chronicling Parkhurst, where Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one.