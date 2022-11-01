Whitney Houston, ‘The Bodyguard’ | Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s a brand new month, so that means loads of new content coming to Netflix. With November official here, the popular streaming service has added a new mix of comedies, dramas, and action films for the entire family to enjoy.

The hilarious sketch comedy series Key & Peele is available as of the first, along with The Bodyguard (starring Whitney Houston in her major film debut), and the ensemble smash-hit Think Like A Man. You can also see Denzel Washington’s Academy Award-winning performance in 2001’s Training Day.

If you’re a fan of stand-up, this DSP has definitely got you covered. On November 15, Black-ish star Deon Cole will release Charleen’s Boy, and fresh off of the news of his departure from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah returns with a new special titled, I Wish You Would.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in November below.