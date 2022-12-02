Best New Music This Week: Latto Links Up With GloRilla And Gangsta Boo For ‘FTCU’ Single

Latto has had a huge year. After releasing her second studio album, 777, in March, the Atlanta-born rapper was nominated for several awards, including a Billboard Music Award, four VMAs, two Grammys, and three AMAs. She also won a BET Award for Best New Artist and was just named Billboard’s 2022 Top Artist.

Her sophomore release contained 13 tracks, and included features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, and more. It also spawned the highly successful single, “Big Energy,” which samples Mariah Carey‘s hist single “Fantasy.” After dropping visuals for several of the album singles, Latto is back with a treatment for “FTCU,” the blazing hot collaboration with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo. It’s the rappers second time working together after Latto jumped on the remix to GloRilla’s viral hit “FNF.”

In addition to “FUTC,” Dej Loaf is back again with a new track “I’m Back.” Saucy Santana also returns with his latest single, “Bop Bop,” a follow-up to “I’m Too Much,” and Coi Leray shares her new single “Players.” ASAP Rocky also shares his first solo single since “D.M.B.,” a new banger titled “S**ttin’ Me.” Other musicians such as Babyface Ray, Akon, Nas, 21 Savage, and more, all had new releases this week.

Take a look at our weekly roundup of new music below.