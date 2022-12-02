Best New Music This Week: Latto Links Up With GloRilla And Gangsta Boo For ‘FTCU’ Single

Latto has had a huge year. After releasing her second studio album, 777, in March, the Atlanta-born rapper was nominated for several awards, including a Billboard Music Award, four VMAs, two Grammys, and three AMAs. She also won a BET Award for Best New Artist and was just named Billboard’s 2022 Top Artist.
Her sophomore release contained 13 tracks, and included features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, and more. It also spawned the highly successful single, “Big Energy,” which samples Mariah Carey‘s hist single “Fantasy.” After dropping visuals for several of the album singles, Latto is back with a treatment for “FTCU,” the blazing hot collaboration with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo. It’s the rappers second time working together after Latto jumped on the remix to GloRilla’s viral hit “FNF.”
In addition to “FUTC,” Dej Loaf is back again with a new track “I’m Back.” Saucy Santana also returns with his latest single, “Bop Bop,” a follow-up to “I’m Too Much,” and Coi Leray shares her new single “Players.” ASAP Rocky also shares his first solo single since “D.M.B.,” a new banger titled “S**ttin’ Me.” Other musicians such as Babyface Ray, Akon, Nas, 21 Savage, and more, all had new releases this week.
Take a look at our weekly roundup of new music below.
Coi Leray – “Players”
Earlier this week, Coi Leray returned with “Players,” a brand new track featuring production by Johnny Goldstein. Listen to it HERE
Saucy Santana – “Bop Bop”
Saucy Santana returns with his latest single, “Bop Bop,” a follow-up to “I’m Too Much.” Hear the new song HERE
Latto ft. GloRilla and Gangsta Boo – “FTCU”
Today, the Atlanta native is back with “FTCU,” her brand new song featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo. Watch it HERE
ASAP Rocky – “S**ttin Me”
Rocky shares his first solo single since “D.M.B.,” a song titled “S***ttin’ Me,” which is featured on the Need For Speed: Unbound
soundtrack. Listen to it HERE
Akon – ‘TT Freak’
Today, Akon marks his big return with TT Freak
, a seven-song project that includes guest appearances from John Mamann, Dawty Music, AMIRROR and Nektunez. Check it out HERE
Westside Gunn & BlackStar – “Peppas”
The Griselda rapper unveiled the video for “Peppas,” his collaboration alongside Black Star’s Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli. Check it out HERE
Dej Loaf – “I’m Back”
Continuing her string of new singles, Dej Loaf is back again with the track “I’m Back.” Listen to the song HERE
Nas & 21 Savage – “One Mic, One Gun”
After a brief misunderstanding a few days ago, Nas and 21 Savage linked up for an exciting collaboration – produced by Hit-Boy – titled “One Mic, One Gun.” Stream the song HERE
Babyface Ray – ‘MOB’
Detroit native Babyface Ray drops off a new album titled MOB
. The 18-track album boasts features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, Blxst, Nija, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax and more. Stream it HERE
Metro Boomin – ‘Heroes & Villains’
Today, Metro brings forth his latest LP Heroes & Villains
, a 15-track project that features Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and frequent collaborator Future. Listen HERE
