Latto Is The Latest Celebrity To Star In Savage X Fenty Campaign

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty has impressive pulls regarding their celebrity, rolodex. The latest to take center stage is Latto for the brand’s upcoming high-shine Leather Tease collection.

“The Savage X Fenty family treated me like royalty! The energy on set was so genuine and encouraging. They made me feel like the prettiest girl in the world,” Latto tells ESSENCE.

Part of the Black Friday VIP Box marked $60, the rapstress is featured wearing three exclusive pieces from the collection, including the Vinyl Padded Low Balconette, Vinyl Booty Short, & Vinyl Bustie, all in a sultry dark purple. “The Leather Tease set was probably my favorite look of all! The way the set hugged my body, the rich color, and the high-quality fabric! I couldn’t stay out of the mirror,” said Latto.

The upcoming bold and glossy assemblage comes after Savage X Fenty’s Volume 4 Runway Show on Amazon Prime. With Sherly Lee Ralph and Damson Idris starring in the production, Rihanna ensures everyone gets a taste of her lingerie line. While everyone has moments when they feel the most savage and sexy, for the campaign star, it’s performing on stage. “I zone out and just let go,” Latto says. “Everything I might be dealing with personally is channeled through my performance. I get super sexy with a hint of aggressiveness. It’s my comfort zone.”

The Leather Tease collection is set to release on November 23 online and in-store, offering up to 50% off Black Friday exclusively for VIPs.