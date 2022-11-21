WATCH | Latto Speaks On Her Grammy Nominations

“I’ve been preparing for this moment since I was 8 years old,” says the
Atlanta rapper.
“Big Energy” was the appropriate song release for Latto this year because
the Atlanta rapper has been surrounded by nothing less since dropping her
album 777 in March.
“People f-ck with my passion, I think,” Latto told ESSENCE on the
American Music Awards (AMAs) black carpet. “I’m really happy to be here.”
Latto was up for three awards at the 50th annual AMAs, held at the
Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles November 20. Being nominated for Best
New Artist, Best Rap/Hip-Hop Female Artist, and Best Song Rap/Hip-Hop was
something the entertainer was still processing as she did interviews before
the show.
“If you would’ve told 8-year-old me that all this would be happening – I
was just telling my momma that – I wouldn’t believe it,” she said. “I’m just
trying to calm down and live in the moment.”
While Latto didn’t take home any AMAs last night, she is still very
much in the running for a Grammy Award next year. Last week, it was
announced that she received two nominations for Best New Artist and Best
Melodic Rap Performance.
“This year, I’m so blessed,” she said of the news. “I feel like I prepared
for this moment but when it came it’s like, I’m still not prepared. I’ve been
preparing for this moment since I was 8 years old.”
Although Latto is working on being present and enjoying every step of
success along the way, she also has her eyes set on her 2023 goals, which
include more music and maybe even a movie role.
“I want to drop more music. I see myself on the big screen, so
hopefully that’s coming. But I’m really just living in the moment and praying
and manifesting.”
Check out our interview in the video above.