WATCH | Latto Speaks On Her Grammy Nominations

READ MORE LESS

“I’ve been preparing for this moment since I was 8 years old,” says the

Atlanta rapper.

“Big Energy” was the appropriate song release for Latto this year because

the Atlanta rapper has been surrounded by nothing less since dropping her

album 777 in March.

“People f-ck with my passion, I think,” Latto told ESSENCE on the

American Music Awards (AMAs) black carpet. “I’m really happy to be here.”

Latto was up for three awards at the 50th annual AMAs, held at the

Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles November 20. Being nominated for Best

New Artist, Best Rap/Hip-Hop Female Artist, and Best Song Rap/Hip-Hop was

something the entertainer was still processing as she did interviews before

the show.

“If you would’ve told 8-year-old me that all this would be happening – I

was just telling my momma that – I wouldn’t believe it,” she said. “I’m just

trying to calm down and live in the moment.”

While Latto didn’t take home any AMAs last night, she is still very

much in the running for a Grammy Award next year. Last week, it was

announced that she received two nominations for Best New Artist and Best

Melodic Rap Performance.

“This year, I’m so blessed,” she said of the news. “I feel like I prepared

for this moment but when it came it’s like, I’m still not prepared. I’ve been

preparing for this moment since I was 8 years old.”

Although Latto is working on being present and enjoying every step of

success along the way, she also has her eyes set on her 2023 goals, which

include more music and maybe even a movie role.

“I want to drop more music. I see myself on the big screen, so

hopefully that’s coming. But I’m really just living in the moment and praying

and manifesting.”

Check out our interview in the video above.