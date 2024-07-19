Bel-Air Returns With Explosive New Season 3 Trailer

Bel-Air is back! After a highly buzzed-about second season and record-breaking streaming numbers for Peacock, the dramatic reimagining of the 90’s classic sitcom returns for season 3 to answer burning questions left behind after the explosive season 2 finale.

Season three finds Will (Jabari Banks) is doing Bel-Air his way over summer break. Finally embracing the life options being a member the Banks family has opened up for him and learning to dream bigger, he finds a new level of brotherhood with his cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan), who is eager to get on the right track and finally step out of the cycle of addiction. While the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working so closely together also reveals more fundamental differences in worldviews. Can their new partnership really work?

BEL-AIR — “Gimme A Break” Episode 308 — Pictured: (l-r) Jabari Banks as Will, Olly Sholotan as Carlton— (Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK)

On the parental front, pressure at work and home poses challenges for Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea?

After making a big choice at the end of last season, Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus faces some shocking hurdles, while Ashley’s views on romance begin to blossom the summer before she starts high school. Meanwhile, Geoffrey’s London past hits a little too close to home. Take a look at the season three trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZ5J2E_43wY

Geoffrey’s arc also brings along a cameo from the original Geoffrey himself, Joseph Marcell, who will play a character named Reginald as part of his storyline.

BEL-AIR — “Baggage” Episode 306 — Pictured: Joseph Marcell as Reginald — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK)

Marlon Wayans also reprises his role as Lou, Will’s estranged father, returning with renewed interest in his son’s basketball career and a few choice words to share after their tense meeting in season one.

Bel-Air season 3 begins streaming on Peacock on August 15, 2024.