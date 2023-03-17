Bel-Air Renewed For Third Season At Peacock

Fans of the Bel-Air saga have something to celebrate. The dramatic reimagining of the classic 90’s sitcom has been renewed for a third season at Peacock only four episodes into Season 2.

Having smashed records as the streamer’s highest-ever viewed original premiere when it debuted in 2022, Bel-Air has only increased its viewership heading into its sophomore season, once again emerging as Peacock’s most-watched original show in its second year.

BEL-AIR — “A Fresh Start” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Jabari Banks as Will, Olly Sholotan as Carlton — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

Based on the highly viral short film of the same name crafted by show creator and executive producer Morgan Cooper, the hour-long drama examines the life of Will, uprooted from his familiar Philadelphia surroundings after a violent incident threatened his life and future, now at a crossroads coming of age as a fish out of water in his wealthy extended family’s home.

In the show’s second season, Will is finding more of his footing at Bel-Air academy, and working to rebuild trust in his family and refocus his energy toward excelling at basketball. But a new figure in his life threatens to undermine the lessons he’s learned in Bel-Air and throw a wrench into the new life he’s building with his Aunt, Uncle, and cousins.

Take a look at the season 3 announcement below::

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DCpcv-mjRQ

Bel-Air streams Thursdays on Peacock through April 27. No air date has yet been announced for season 3.