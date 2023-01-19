WATCH: Peacock Releases Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Bel-Air’

Photo by: Casey Durkin/PEACOCK

Today, Peacock released the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of their successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air. Starring Jabari Banks as Will, this sitcom delivers a new, dramatic take on a young man’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of California.

Season two of Bel-Air picks up where last year’s finale left off. Will re-evaluates the relationships in his life, as he grows into manhood in a new city. The show’s main characters all attempt to evolve in their own right, but not without facing the challenges that come with life. “In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series,” said the show’s writer, Carla Banks Waddles. Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on— What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging.”

“We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they’re accessible and grounded. This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show —talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships,” she continues. “I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic.”

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach into Will’s complex journey with a modern perspective. In addition to Banks, the cast includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Simone Joy Jones, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Jimmy Akingbola.

Bel-Air is produced by Universal Television, in collaboration with Westbrook Studios. Morgan Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson will executive produce, with showrunner Waddles serving executive producer.

The 10-episode, second season of the hit series Bel-Air premieres February 23 on Peacock, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.

Take a look at the trailer for Bel-Air S2 below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iMB26I9oaM