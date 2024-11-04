‘All The Queen’s Men’ Returns: Eva Marcille Leads a Thrilling New Season on BET+

BET+ is set to light up the holiday season with the highly anticipated return of ALL THE QUEEN’S MEN for its fourth season, premiering on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Fans will be treated to a riveting double-episode premiere, setting the tone for what promises to be the most explosive season yet, with new episodes rolling out every week.

The hit series, starring Eva Marcille as the fierce and fearless Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, dives into deeper waters as she sets out on a relentless mission to take down those behind her father’s kidnapping. This season’s storyline guarantees a symphony of intrigue, betrayal, and unrelenting ambition as Madam fights tooth and nail to safeguard her empire and exact her revenge.

Returning to join Madam’s perilous quest are series regulars Skyh Alvester Black (Amp “Addiction” Anthony), Candace Maxwell (DJ Dime), and Racquel Palmer (Blue), among others, bringing more intensity and complex dynamics to the screen. With its signature blend of high-stakes drama and shocking twists, season four is poised to captivate audiences from start to finish.

For those eager to revisit or catch up on the gripping saga, seasons one through three are available to stream now, exclusively on BET+. With the return of ALL THE QUEEN’S MEN, the platform continues to solidify its place as a hub for powerful storytelling and Black excellence in entertainment.

Take a look at the trailer for ALL THE QUEEN’S MEN below.