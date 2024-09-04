5 Times Supermodel Eva Marcille Proved She Had An Insane Face Card

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Eva Marcille, the stunning supermodel who first captured our hearts as the winner of America’s Next Top Model Cycle three, has cemented herself as a beauty icon and a force in the fashion world. With her captivating eyes, radiant smile, and effortless ability to transform in front of the camera, Eva’s face card has never declined—and we’ve got the receipts to prove it.

Here are five unforgettable moments when Eva Marcille showed us why she’s one of the most iconic faces in the industry.

1. The Iconic ANTM Look That Started It All

Eva Marcille in her iconic spider glamor shot from cycle three of ‘America’s Next Top Model’

Back in 2004, Eva snatched the crown on America’s Next Top Model with a look that remains unforgettable—a fierce pixie cut, glowing skin, and a smize that could stop traffic. That moment was more than just a win; it was the birth of a beauty icon. Her face card introduced us to a new standard of high fashion and unapologetic Black beauty.

2. Slaying the Cover of Essence Magazine

Eva Marcille graces the cover of Essence Magazine, July 2005.

When Eva graced the cover of ESSENCE magazine, she reminded us why she’s a powerhouse. Sporting voluminous curls and a confident stare, Eva’s presence on the cover was a celebration of self-love, resilience, and the undeniable power of Black women in fashion.

3. The Glamorous Glow at the Real Housewives Reunion

Eva Marcille glows at the season 11 Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Even in her reality TV days, Eva’s face card never faltered. During The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Eva turned heads with her glowing makeup, perfectly sculpted cheekbones, and piercing eyes. It was a beauty moment that left fans, and even her castmates, in awe. Eva proved that whether she’s on the runway or in a reunion chair, her beauty is undeniable.

4. Shutting Down the Runway at BET’s Rip the Runway

Eva Pigford during BET’s “Rip the Runway” Fashion Show – Arrivals at Roseland in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Eva’s catwalk moment at BET’s Rip the Runway was a reminder that her beauty transcends photoshoots. Dressed in an eye-catching ensemble that perfectly highlighted her bold style, Eva glided down the runway, serving face and fierce attitude. Every step was a reminder that her beauty and charisma are unmatched.

5. Effortless Everyday Looks on Social Media

Eva Marcille shares a photo on Instagram

Eva’s Instagram feed is proof that her face card is always on point, whether she’s glammed up or rocking a fresh, makeup-free look. Her natural beauty, radiant smile, and flawless skin remind us that true beauty doesn’t need to be filtered. It’s her effortless confidence that makes her a true icon in the game.

Her effortlessly casual look is what makes Eva such a beauty. Now, Marcille is officially stepping into the spotlight as the host of the 2024 Essence Fashion House, bringing her style, charisma, and poise to one of the year’s most anticipated fashion events. As the face of this year’s celebration, the ANTM winner will lead us through a showcase of Black excellence in fashion, featuring unforgettable runway moments, insightful panels, and intimate conversations with industry trailblazers. This hosting role perfectly aligns with her passion for fashion and undeniable Black beauty. With Marcille at the helm, the 2024 Fashion House is set to be an experience you won’t want to miss.