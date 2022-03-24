14 TV Shows To Get Excited About This Spring

Last week we pushed our clock forward to observe daylight-saving time, which is a sign of the arrival of spring, as well as a new cycle of TV programming featuring people of color.

This year’s spring television lineup is packed with plenty of scripted shows and documentaries, along with the return of some highly anticipated favorites. Although this is the time of year that brings people outside again, there will be tons of things to watch on cable and digital streaming platforms during those days when you just want to stay in the house.

As March comes to an end, we will see the premiere of Netflix’s Bridgerton, along with the third season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta, after an almost four-year hiatus. Next month brings back Robin Thede’s award-winning comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show, HULU’s Woke, and the debut of 61st Street, starring Bentley Green, Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis.

Check out our list of shows to look out for this spring.

Atlanta (March 24)

Atlanta is a comedic drama that follows Earnest “Earn” Marks and his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, as they try to find success in the Atlanta music scene. Earn attempts to gain a better life by Alfred’s rap career. Season 3 takes place in Europe, with the characters in the middle of a European tour.

One Perfect Shot (March 24)

One Perfect Shot features the careers of 6 creative filmmakers recounting how they’ve created some of the industry’s most iconic shots. The series is hosted by Ava DuVernay and features Jon Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Patty Jenkins, Malcolm Lee, Michael Mann, and Aaron Sorkin.

Bridgerton (March 25)

Bridgerton is a Netflix series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on Julia Quinn’s novels where eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. It is Rhimes’s first scripted Netflix series.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (March 25)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls follows the pop star on her talent search for “confident, bad-ass women” to join the ranks of her backup dancer team, Big Grrrls, for an upcoming world tour.

Put A Ring On It (March 25)

The third season of Will Packer’s unscripted relationship series Put A Ring On It follows three longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach experienced the toughest test of their relationships.

Long Slow Exhale (April 4)

Created by Pam Veasety, Long Slow Exhale is about a women’s college basketball team and its head coach. She eventually finds herself in a potentially career-ending sexual abuse scandal. As she searches for the truth, she has to make difficult decisions that will affect her, her family, and the team of female players she coaches.

Woke (April 8)

Keef Knight is a black cartoonist on the verge of major success. After being racially profiled by overly aggressive policemen, the traumatized Keef finds that he’s able to see and hear inanimate objects talking to him. Now more sensitive to racism, and the everyday prejudicial situations Knight tried so hard to acknowledge, he must figure out how to maintain his relationships and a career as a black man.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (April 8)

A Black Lady Sketch Show is returning to HBO for its third season. In addition to the main cast of Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend, this season will feature more than 40 guest stars, and even more laughable moments.

61st Street (April 10)

61st Street is a TV series on AMC about Moses Johnson, a promising, Black high school athlete caught up in a corrupt Chicago justice system. After being arrested by authorities as an alleged gang member, Johnson finds himself and his lawyer amidst a whirlwind of legal turmoil as they fight against police and prosecutors.

The First Lady (April 17)

The First Lady is a unique view of American leadership through the lens of the three former First Ladies, digging deep into their personal and political lives. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

They Call Me Magic (April 22)

They Call Me Magic will tell the story of Johnson, beginning with his childhood in Lansing, Michigan to become the focal point of the exciting “Showtime” dynasty of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s and his rise as a businessman and activist, to changing the highly misunderstood narrative surrounding HIV.

The Man Who Fell To Earth (April 24)

The Man Who Fell to Earth is a sci-fi series by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel of the same name. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, The Man Who Fell to Earth tells the story of an alien who arrives on Earth at an important moment in history.

Ziwe (May 1)

Ziwe Fumudoh, a former writer on Desus & Mero, stars and executive-produces the self-titled series. The premiere of Ziwe Season 2 on Showtime will be the first installment of the six-episode season, with more to come.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (May 30)

The new 12-episode series “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” takes us in to present day for an exclusive look at his life with his family as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour. The series will also focus on his psyche after the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.