Robin Thede’s ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed For Season 3

The second season of HBO of the Robin Thede-led, Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show, has been picked up for a third season.

Announced ahead of this Friday’s Season 2 finale, the Issa Rae-executive produced show has continued to rack up the laughs by adding on new castmates Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend. “Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Comedy Programming. “She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae, and the A Black Lady Sketch Show team take us in Season 3.”

For those still unaware, A Black Lady Sketch Show broke new ground becoming the first show starring and written by a core group of Black women. Subverting the tradition sketch comedy TV model, A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 1, which debuted in August 2019, received three Primetime Emmy nods, including outstanding variety sketch series, directing for a variety series and guest actress in a comedy series (Angela Bassett).

“Making A Black Lady Sketch Show is a dream come true and I’m honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media and our entire producing team,” Robin Thede said to Deadline. “I can’t wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh out loud content our audiences love to see! I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully realized, non-stereotypical characters and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premiere comedians.”

The Season 2 finale will air this Friday, May 28. All episodes leading up to that are currently available to stream on HBO Max.