We recently learned via Instagram that MAC Cosmetics will soon be partnering with Whitney Houston’s Estate to create a makeup collection in honor of the beloved “Run To You” singer. According to People, MAC is celebrating the exceptional life and legacy of Houston, who unexpectedly passed away on February 11, 2012.

“MAC Cosmetics has inked a long-term, multi-faceted partnership with the Whitney Houston Estate,” read the caption on the singer’s Instagram. “The beauty brand is set to launch a collection in 2022 as part of the collaboration, and will support the upcoming biopic by recreating some of Whitney’s most memorable beauty looks for the film.”

The film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody — which is currently in the works — will feature some of the Grammy award winner’s most memorable makeup looks that continue to keep us in awe of her beauty.

While there weren’t many details on what the collection will entail, we are sure that the popular cosmetics brand will meet our expectations. We are especially excited to see how they plan to embody Houston’s ’90s glam that continues to wow us today.

As we await the upcoming collaboration, join us as we revisit some of the most iconic beauty moments from Whitney Houston’s music videos that we would love to recreate.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (1987)

For the fun-filled music video, the singer went all out with bright and eye-catching makeup that gave Cyndi Lauper a run for her money. We were especially fond of her pink and blue shadow!

I Have Nothing (1993)

No one wore a brown lip like Whitney! Staying true to her signature style, the superstar stunned onstage during her classic music video.

Exhale (Shoop Shoop) (1995)

In the ’90s, the earthy tones were in. Clearly, Whitney understood the assignment when she sang for the cameras with neutral eyeshadow and a bold brown lip!

Heartbreak Hotel (1998)

Whitney wowed fans when she debuted this music video, which featured stunning glam. She switched up from her earthy tones to a more natural glam with a trendy frosted brown lip and bold black eyeliner.

An icon! We don’t know about you, but we’re looking forward to locking in the official date of the launch.