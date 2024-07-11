Kes The Band Makes History With Concert At Central Park’s Summer Stage, Leads New Era Of Expansion For Soca Music

On a Saturday evening in New York City’s Central Park, the air was charged with anticipation and the excitement of history in the making. For fans of Kes The Band, it was more than just a concert—it was a nostalgic journey through time, a celebration of Caribbean culture and a testament to the power of music to unite and uplift.

As the sun dipped below the skyline, the park transformed into a pulsating hub of soca fervor. Kes The Band, or simply Kes, led by charismatic lead vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller, took the stage and immediately transported the audience to Trinidad and Tobago with songs that have become part of the soundtrack of the lives of soca lovers everywhere—myself included.

“Look where soca music has reached! Look where it reach,” Kees exclaimed, capturing the moment’s significance. The June concert marked the first time in history that soca music headlined the Summer Stage concert series at Central Park, an achievement that resonated deeply with both the band and their fans.

From the first note, it was clear this concert was special. The energy was electric, and the audience was a diverse mix of ages and backgrounds, united by their love for Kes and soca music. Reflecting on the journey leading to this historic concert, Kees shared his gratitude and sense of the band’s surreal accomplishment with ESSENCE. “It’s amazing; I mean, I’m still taken aback from the entire day and the significance of it,” he said. “You can’t help but think of the whole entire journey. When you touch milestones like Central Park, you realize this is something you’ve always hoped for. To see things actually manifesting is surreal, you know.”

Kes has been a transformative force in the world of soca music since the band formed almost 20 years ago in 2005. Celebrated for their instant soca classics like “Wotless,” “Savannah Grass” and “Hello,” among many others, they have not only maintained their core Caribbean sound but have also innovatively blended it with various musical styles. This journey of growth and adaptation was so vividly illustrated during the band’s historic concert, which was more than a milestone for the band—it was a celebration of the evolution of soca music itself.

The band’s approach to music is characterized by their fearless experimentation with different genres. Their new album “Man With No Door,” released in March, is a testament to this. The band has seamlessly integrated elements of rock, R&B and afrobeat into their soca roots, producing a rich, multidimensional sound. Songs like “Jolene” exemplify this blend, offering a fusion that respects soca’s heritage while pushing its boundaries. This creative freedom in their music-making process has allowed them to present soca in ways that are both fresh and familiar.

“I just wanted to create freely, like when I was a kid,” Kees said. “The album is a doorway to explore deeper into the idea of bridging worlds, understanding my roots, and seeing where we can explore.”

Kes The Band has successfully extended soca music beyond the traditional spaces of Caribbean Carnivals and party scenes, reaching diverse audiences worldwide. Other recent performances on platforms like the Tamron Hall Show and venues across Europe and North America have introduced soca to new listeners. Let’s not forget that Kes is an ESSENCE Festival Of Culture favorite having performed in 2021 and 2022 and also tapped to perform during the 2023 ESSENCE Holiday Special!

“I think it’s a sign of the times,” said Kees. “From the concert being sold out in four days, that blew my mind. The demand for the vibration is there, and now it’s time for us to position ourselves in places and spaces that need it.”

The significance of this event extended beyond Kes the Band, as it served as a platform to showcase the talents of other notable artists, including soca sweetheart Nailah Blackman, the 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Road March winner Mical Teja, Konpa music sensation Kai, and the legendary calypsonian Lord Nelson. “I have so many amazing friends in the industry and so many people doing amazing things,” Kes said. “It’s great when we can cross-pollinate and create something truly special together.”

The concert was a testament to the band’s philosophy of inclusion and community. Despite the spotlight being on them, Kes made it a point to share the stage, emphasizing, “This is something I’ve dreamed of. An opportunity for me is an opportunity for everybody. It was the perfect chance to showcase us as a culture.”

Looking ahead, Kes The Band is excited about the future and the band’s 20th anniversary next year. “20 years is significant, but nothing is more important than right now. It’s about doing the work that is necessary and fulfilling dreams.”

As the final notes of the concert echoed through Central Park, the audience’s cheers and the palpable sense of camaraderie marked the evening as unforgettable. “The people who came out, the crowd, it was probably one of the most magnetic, electrifying audiences I’ve played for,” Kees shared. “The love and energy were palpable.” For Kes The Band, this concert was a celebration of their remarkable journey and a glimpse into a future brimming with possibilities. For the fans, it was a magical evening that highlighted soca music’s extraordinary power to transcend time, space, and culture.