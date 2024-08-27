Kelly Rowland’s Soulful Homecoming: The Destiny’s Child Star Returns To Her Roots With A Taste Of Houston’s Best

Before Kelly Rowland became a global superstar, she was simply another Houstonian who cherished the comforting dishes of her favorite local haunt. In those early days, as Destiny’s Child was making a name for themselves in their hometown, Sundays held a special place in Rowland’s heart. While weekdays were dedicated to school and intense practice, Sundays were reserved for church and a hearty meal that brought her closer to family and friends.

Rowland fondly recalls attending services at St. John’s United Methodist Church and, afterward, making her way to This Is It! Soul Food Cafe with the group, along with Ms. Tina Knowles. There, they would share meals that nourished both body and soul. “You know in our community, some of the best conversations are had over a good meal,” Rowland shares with ESSENCE. This tradition of connecting over food became a cherished ritual that grounded her during the early years of her career.

While her bandmate and longtime friend Beyoncé is known for favoring Houston’s own Frenchy’s Chicken, Kelly Rowland’s heart has always belonged to another H-Town classic: This Is It! Soul Food. Just a stone’s throw from the beloved chicken spot, this soul food stalwart has long been Kelly’s go-to for comfort and connection. “I remember times when we would go there, and it just feels like family,” she says. “It’s like you could have a conversation with the people at your table, and people at a table over chime in on your conversation too.”

Now, as a Grammy-winning singer, Rowland is returning to her roots, partnering with PEPSI® to bring a new shine to the beloved neighborhood eatery that shaped her journey. Through the “Local Eats Better With Pepsi” program, Rowland and Pepsi aim to transform local restaurant regulars into hometown celebrities. This unique initiative gives loyal patrons a chance to be featured in a Pepsi ad and have their favorite dish renamed in their honor. It’s a nod to the power of community, where dining out is more than just a meal—it’s a shared experience that celebrates the flavors and faces of a city.

To kick off the program, Kelly is inviting fans to indulge in the dish that has kept her returning to her cherished Houston spot, Houston This Is It Soul Food. “A meal at Houston This Is It Soul Food isn’t just about the delicious food and drinks but the memories you create when you’re there,” Rowland reflects. “The pairing of soul food and drinking Pepsi will always remind me of celebrating some big moments with my family and friends, and I’m excited to share a taste of that with others.”

This Houston institution, a fourth-generation, family-owned restaurant, is renowned for its comforting dishes served in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. In honor of Rowland, the restaurant has renamed her favorite meal: The Kelly Rowland Special, featuring peppered steak with rice and gravy, green beans, peach cobbler, and an ice-cold fountain Pepsi. From August 27 until September 24, Houstonians can savor this exclusive meal for $15 at both Houston This Is It Soul Food locations. She says that the peppered steak with rice and gravy, and green beans is a way for her to stay connected with her late mother. “This Is It! Makes it so much like my mom used to,” Kelly explains.

“Neighborhood restaurants have a unique way of connecting with their diners,” says Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “The Local Eats Better With Pepsi program is about celebrating the eateries that keep guests coming back for more than just the food but also the community they create. We’re honored to spotlight these hometown gems and the loyal regulars who support them.”

For those who feel a deep connection with their local dining spots, the spotlight could soon be theirs. Loyal patrons can enter to win a moment of fame for themselves and their favorite restaurant by nominating their go-to spot on PepsiLocalEats.com until October 31, 2024. Winners will be featured in their very own Pepsi campaign, with their beloved dish renamed in their honor. Plus, they’ll enjoy their namesake meal for free for a limited time—a delicious reward for those who cherish their local culinary communities.