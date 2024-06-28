'Hello From My Black Job': Social Media Claps Back At Trump's Debate Comment With Black Excellence

Alister Martin/ X(Formerly Twitter.com)

Several moments throughout the first presidential election debate of 2024 raised eyebrows, and one, in particular, stood out to Black America.

When asked how he would appeal to Black voters, Trump responded by bringing up illegal immigration, saying, “They’re taking Black jobs now — and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

The NAACP asked what we all were thinking last night: “What exactly are Black and Hispanic jobs!?!” on X. It wasn’t long before #BlackJobs was trending on X (formerly Twitter), and as expected, people had a lot to say in response.

Let’s be clear: Trump didn’t say that people entering the USA illegally are taking away jobs from all Americans. Instead, he specifically said that they are taking “Black jobs.” The jobs he’s referring to tend to be low-wage, entry-level work in industries like construction and agriculture. Now, these are important jobs, and we are grateful to all those who do them. However, such assumptions should not be made about any group of people.

From colleges to Capitol Hill, law offices, doctor’s offices, and beyond, Black people rebuffed the foolish assumption with Black excellence and epic responses on social media.

“Hello from my office at my Black job!” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) posted on X from her D.C. office.

In a TikTok video, Virginia state Del. Joshua G. Cole asked Black colleagues at the state Capitol, “What are you doing?” They all responded, “Just doing my Black job.

“A physician. An astronaut. And a fighter pilot. Reporting live from our #blackjobs,” said Emergency Room Physician Dr. Alister Martin on X alongside a photo of him and two other celebrated professionals.

A physician. An astronaut. And a fighter pilot.



“Just me and a couple of my Black colleagues at our #BlackJobs as Professors, Directors and Deans,” said Health Services Researcher and Medical Sociologist Professor Sirry Alang, who showed love to her esteemed colleagues alongside a photo of them in full academic regalia.

Of course, we had to share one that made us laugh and also made us think at the same time.