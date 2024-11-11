Wale’s “Gifted Week” Shines A Spotlight On Community, Culture, And DMV Heritage

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 19: Rapper Wale performs onstage during the Ebony Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot on June 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Ebony)

Wale is nearly synonymous with D.C., so it’s only fitting that he’s showing love to his hometown.

This November, the acclaimed hip-hop artist and proud D.C. native Wale returns to his roots with “Gifted Week,” a weeklong celebration of DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) talent, music, and culture.

From November 10 to November 17, 2024, Wale will host a series of free (and ticketed) events, spotlighting local talent and inviting the community to engage with D.C.’s vibrant cultural scene. Organized by Wale and his management team at EQT, this initiative aligns with D.C.’s Go-Go Appreciation Week, paying homage to the city’s iconic go-go music—a genre that uniquely defines the DMV’s soundscape.

Wale, born Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, has always represented his hometown through his music and advocacy, frequently highlighting the DMV’s rich culture and unique style in his lyrics and performances. Known for hits like “Lotus Flower Bomb” and “On Chill,” Wale’s career has been marked by his dedication to creating music that resonates with his community while pushing the boundaries of hip-hop.

“I wanted to do something special for home, to unite the next generation of artists and athletes,” said Wale.

Gifted Week offers a range of events from workshops and panels to concerts and community activities, all aimed at uplifting and connecting the DMV community. The week kicked off with a “Wale Day” celebration at the Washington Commanders game, setting the tone for a series of events dedicated to honoring D.C. talent, culture, and community. Other highlights include a Nike sneaker design workshop, giving young creatives a chance to explore design and fashion in the athletic wear industry, and a youth football clinic hosted by the Washington Commanders.

Throughout the week, attendees will also experience live performances by DMV-based artists, giving emerging talent a platform to showcase their work. Wale has invited numerous artists to join the week’s events, emphasizing the diversity of the DMV arts scene. With backing from major sponsors such as Nike, Monumental Sports, and the D.C. Commission on Arts and Humanities, Gifted Week provides a well-rounded lineup that blends culture, art, and community engagement.

In addition, the event coincides with “Wale Day,” officially recognized by Washington, D.C., in 2023, celebrating Wale’s contribution to the city’s cultural legacy.

The week will conclude with a sold-out concert at MGM National Harbor, where Wale will perform tracks from The Gifted along with fan favorites from his extensive catalog. Following the concert, fans can attend an afterparty at MGM’s Felt Lounge to continue the festivities.

Gifted Week is a reflection of Wale’s commitment to his roots and his vision for uplifting the community that raised him.