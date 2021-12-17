We’re inching closer to the end of the year, and celebrities are giving us a slight taste of how they plan on expressing their holiday cheer. This week, our timelines were filled with designer puffers, all white ensembles, ankle-length overcoats, and a sprinkle of velvet. Another common denominator we spotted was fur, but not just the usual mink coats, it’s showing up in fresh forms of hats, pants, footwear, and more – turns out to be the perfect way to amp up an outfit during the cooler months.



In the spirit of the winter season, Megan Thee Stallion activated her alter ego, Tina Snow, with her latest performance look. While over on the west coast, Black women are showing up and showing out for each other. Storm Reid and Marsai Martin attended the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere to support their sister in film, Zendaya and we can confirm that all three ladies slayed the red carpet. However, those are just a couple of the must-see style moments that happened this week — see all of the best dressed celebrities ahead.