This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
By Greg Emmanuel ·

The holiday themed celebrations have commenced and this week celebrities have given us a taste of how they’re expressing holiday cheer in style. Blazers and bralettes took center stage and stylist Karla Welch dressed Tracee Ellis Ross in a Christmas red ensemble designed in a liquid shine by Bottega Veneta, which Ross juxtaposed with the brand’s highlighter green puddle boots. In other news, Lizzo covered her voluptuous figure in flowers and Lil Nas X demonstrated an extremely stylish solution to staying warm in below freezing temperatures – see the looks we mentioned and the rest of the best dressed celebrities ahead.

01
Lil Kim
02
Solange Knowles
03
Yung Miami
04
Tracee Ellis Ross
05
Aleali May
06
Teyana Taylor
07
Lizzo
08
Cardi B
09
Naomi Osaka
10
Lil Nas X
11
Offset
12
Jaden Smith
13
Amine
14
Ashanti
