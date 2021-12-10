The holiday themed celebrations have commenced and this week celebrities have given us a taste of how they’re expressing holiday cheer in style. Blazers and bralettes took center stage and stylist Karla Welch dressed Tracee Ellis Ross in a Christmas red ensemble designed in a liquid shine by Bottega Veneta, which Ross juxtaposed with the brand’s highlighter green puddle boots. In other news, Lizzo covered her voluptuous figure in flowers and Lil Nas X demonstrated an extremely stylish solution to staying warm in below freezing temperatures – see the looks we mentioned and the rest of the best dressed celebrities ahead.

01 Lil Kim Instagram/@lilkimthequeenbee 02 Solange Knowles Instagram/@luar 03 Yung Miami Instagram/@brandonblacwoodnyc 04 Tracee Ellis Ross Instagram/@traceeellisross 05 Aleali May Instagram/@alealimay 06 Teyana Taylor Instagram/@teyanataylor Loading the player... 07 Lizzo Instagram/@jasonrembert 08 Cardi B Instagram/@kollincarter 09 Naomi Osaka Instagram/@jasonrembert 10 Lil Nas X Instagram/@lilnasx 11 Offset Instagram/@offsetyrn 12 Jaden Smith Instagram/@c.syresmith 13 Amine Instagram/@amine 14 Ashanti Instagram/@ashanti