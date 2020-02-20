SZA Says She Is Never Doing Interviews Again: ‘Don’t Ask’

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

This month’s cover of Rolling Stone magazine might be SZA’s last interview. The “Broken Clocks” singer sadly tweeted that she would no longer be doing any press.

“Not doing any videos, interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask,” she wrote beside a thumbs up emoji.

SZA appears on the music magazine’s cover with her fellow stars Meg Thee Stallion and Normani for the magazine’s second annual Women Shaping the Future issue.

After shouting out her fellow cover stars, SZA added: “My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply. Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w[ith] the two of those BLACK QUEENS.”

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾 — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . 🥺❤️🙏🏾👑 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

Days before she expressed a desire to retreat from the public eye and “never come outside again.”

“Jus[t] wanna disappear [and] make music from my hut [i]n Hawaii,” she wrote.

Jus wanna disappear n make music from my hut n Hawaii . Send niggas post cards and never come outside again .this is doable in 2020 🤔 — SZA (@sza) February 11, 2020

SZA isn’t the first artist to withdraw from the spotlight after an encounter with Rolling Stone. Drake infamously sent a few bars towards the publication after sitting for a profile that left him displeased.

“Gotta be careful around rolling stones or anyone that’s tryna throw stones at me mama,” he rapped in 2015 on “You & The 6.”

After receiving instant backlash for revealing that she would no longer be doing press, SZA responded to one fan’s inquiry about her decision, explaining that her issues with anxiety were to blame and not how people felt about the Rolling Stone cover.

“My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion,” she shared. “I was bullied all through high school I could care less . It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT.

My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion . I was bullied all through high school I could care less . It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT 🥴 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

When one fan asked why the newest class of entertainers all appeared to be experiencing similar struggles with the demands of their professions she wrote, “Lmao new? ‘Celebs’ been out here dying of addiction and depression for DECADES.”

Lmao new ? “Celebs” been out here dying of addiction and depression for DECADES . Be glad Ppl are TALKING to eachother and sharing rather than hiding. Also errbody dying on tv an the government broke the 4th wall ..pretty sure everyone’s fed up rn lol https://t.co/zKOQV8tVg2 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

The fan might have been referencing Summer Walker and Ari Lennox, who have each spoken up about their difficulties with stardom, including anxiety, dealing with criticism and appearing at award shows.

“Be glad [people] are TALKING to each other and sharing rather than hiding. Also [everybody] dying on TV an[d] the government broke the 4th wall. Pretty sure everyone’s fed up [right now] lol,” she concluded, before sharing a picture of a recording studio. SZA added that she was back “where I belong.” Of course!

We just hope SZA changes her mind.