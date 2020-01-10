Photo: David Od

A collaboration we’ve been waiting for: Megan thee Stallion and Normani have teamed up for “Diamonds,” the first single from the Birds of Prey soundtrack.

The video for the track sees Meg and Normani dripping in diamonds and kicking ass inside a trippy Harley Quinn-inspired funhouse.

The Birds of Prey soundtrack is set to include a number of incredible female artists, including Doja Cat and Saweetie. It’ll definitely hold us over before the film, which stars Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ali Wong, hits theaters February 7.

Summer Walker – “Come Thru” with Usher

Finally! Our favorite song from Summer Walker‘s album, which featured an homage to Usher’s 1997 hit song, “You Make Me Wanna,” finally got the video treatment. After linking up for “Come Thru,” the pair have now teamed up to release a hazy, neon video for Walker’s hit single.

“Come Thru” sees Walker singing on top of a car and dripping in jewels as Usher gives us a taste of his signature dance moves.

Future -“Life Is Good” featuring Drake

Hot collabs to keep us warm during winter continue as Future and Drake team up again for “Life Is Good.”

The video for “Life Is Good” sees Future and Drake taking on a number of jobs as they grind the day away with a steady bop, of course.

The two haven’t collaborated since 2016’s much-discussed What A Time To Be Alive, which included the lead single “Jumpman.

Khalid – “Eleven”

Khalid has released the latest vibey single from his currently untitled album.

“Eleven” sees the singer cruising around with his love interest in the passenger seat as he wonders if he’s the only person she’s seeing. The release of the sultry single, that sonically doesn’t stray far away from Khalid’s other sounds, includes a lyric video that features blurry visuals of cars cruising the streets.

Moses Sumney – “Me in 20 Years”

Moses Sumney’s latest looks to the future.

With “Me in 20 Years,” the singer imagines his life in 20 years: does he still have the same habits; the same feelings? The grainy lyric video feels like an intimate home video with Sumney running down a dark road toward the headlights of a car.

