Warner Bros.

This week featured tons of surprise (and planned, of course) releases from some of music’s heavy hitters.

Saweetie and GALXARA are tearing up the city in the new video for “Sway With Me,” a single from the upcoming Birds of Prey soundtrack.

Saweetie recently told Variety that she “passed out” when the team behind the film reached out to her.

“I love Harley Quinn. I was her for Halloween. So, the fact that I was able to contribute to something that’s so monumental means everything to me,” she said.

Birds of Prey, both the film and soundtrack, drops February 7 and features other singles like Normani and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Diamonds” and Doja Cat‘s “Boss B*tch.”

Young M.A. – “2020 Vision”

Young M.A. is sharing her vision for the year ahead.

“2020 Vision” sees the rapper dropping bars about the bag she’s securing in the New Year with new music and possible movies. Still, the rapper isn’t forgetting the ones she lost along the way, rapping, “Drinking most of the bottle for my dead n-ggas, gotta pour the rest out.”

Phony Ppl ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “Fkn Around”

Brooklyn-based band Phony Ppl has tapped Megan Thee Stallion for their latest single “Fkn Around.”

The pair performed the song last year during Meg’s Tiny Desk Concert.

The funk and R&B-infused track is an infectious single about risking it all just to mess around.

Drake and Future – “Desires”

Overnight, a new single appeared on OVO’s SoundCloud, a track from Drake and Future called “Desires.” And while life seems good, the moody new track sees the duo reflecting on how fame has changed their relationships.

Drifting between wanting to isolate their partners and calling them out for “not acting like the main thing,” it looks like love is a complicated thing when fame and money get involved.

Lil Wayne – Funeral

Lil Wayne has finally released his thirteenth solo studio album, Funeral.

The 24-song project includes 24 seconds of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Wayne told Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe that when Bryant died suddenly in a fatal helicopter crash at the age of 41 it was a “very terrible day for sports.”

The rapper said he immediately lifted up “thoughts and prayers…for the family of Mr. Bryant and the family of the others’ lives that were lost from the tragedy, and the situation; the accident.”

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, also lost her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in the crash. She’s now a single mother to three other daughters, ranging from 17 years old to 7 months.

Wayne said “I have four kids” like Bryant, “and I have a beautiful daughter,” like the former basketball star, “and I cannot imagine. And I’ve been trying not to imagine.”

Funeral also includes collaborations with Da Baby, Big Sean, The Dream and late rapper XXXTentacion, who died in 2018.

Share :