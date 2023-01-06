Star Gazing: Celebs Ring In The New Year Across The Globe

As 2023 came blaring in with fireworks and fanfare, celebrities flipped the calendar to a new year in style. From Accra to LA, stars were seen dressed to the nines in anticipation of the possibilities a new year holds.

In California, singers like Mario, Ciara, and Halle Bailey lent their voices to help usher in a new year on the calendar. Mario was spotted at Delilah LA’s Old Hollywood Glamour event, while Halle Bailey and Ciara rang in the new year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

In New York, Keke Palmer and her plus one were spotted looking dazzling alongside director Jordan Peele at the early January New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Take a look at mors star snaps from the New Year below.