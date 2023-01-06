Star Gazing: Celebs Ring In The New Year Across The Globe

As 2023 came blaring in with fireworks and fanfare, celebrities flipped the calendar to a new year in style. From Accra to LA, stars were seen dressed to the nines in anticipation of the possibilities a new year holds.
In California, singers like Mario, Ciara, and Halle Bailey lent their voices to help usher in a new year on the calendar. Mario was spotted at Delilah LA’s Old Hollywood Glamour event, while Halle Bailey and Ciara rang in the new year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
In New York, Keke Palmer and her plus one were spotted looking dazzling alongside director Jordan Peele at the early January New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
Take a look at mors star snaps from the New Year below.
01
Cardi B And Offset
The Hip-Hop couple was spotted ringing in the new year at E11EVEN Miami.
02
Cardi B And Offset
The two were cutely coupled up as the clock struck midnight, welcoming in 2023.
03
Mario
The singer was spotted at Delilah Los Angeles, preparing to sing his classic hit “Let Me Love You” at the stroke of midnight during their Old Hollywood Glamour-themed party.
04
Halle Bailey
The Little Mermaid and powerhouse songstress was seen looking sunning during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023.
05
Ciara
The songstress was in a festive mood while hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
06
Ashanti
The singer and actress closed out a whirlwind 2022 with a performance at The New Year’s Eve Countdown at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square.
07
Jabari Banks and Lexi Underwood
The Bel-Air star and Sneakerella starlet were also spotted at the Times Square festivities.
08
Jacob Latimore
The R&B Crooner was spotted dancing the night away at Afrochella 2022 in Accra, Ghana.
09
Young Stunna
The South African Singer struck a pose backstage at Afrochella.
10
Quinta Brunson
The comedic genius was spotted looking stunning on the streets of NYC.
11
Karrueche Tran
The actress and socialite was spotted soaking up the last sun of 2022 on the beaches of Miami.
12
21 Savage, 2 Chainz
The Atlanta rappers were seen filming their Amazon Live Music concert series closing out 2022.
13
Keke Palmer
The mama-to-be looked stunning at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in a sparkly silver number.
14
Keke Palmer, Jordan Peele
The actress and her NOPE director struck a pose at the early January Awards event in NYC.
15
Viola Davis
The Woman King star received the Chairman’s Award for acting and producing at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards.