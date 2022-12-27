Ciara Opens Up On New Year’s Plans And Co-Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Ciara will once again help you ring in the New Year from home by co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest this year. The songstress will be hitting the stage as both a hostess and a performer this year, broadcasting in from Disneyland in California as the clock counts down the final moments to 2023.

Ciara is co-hosting the show for the sixth consecutive year, ringing in the new year alongside Billy Porter and D-Nice with performances from Halle Bailey, New Edition, and Wiz Khalifa among others. ESSENCE caught up with the diva ahead of her big New Year’s appearance to get a glimpse of what she has in store.

How does it feel to be hitting the stage for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest once again?

CIARA: It’s super exciting. It’s really a blessing and an honor for me, because this is now my sixth year being a part of New Year’s Rocking Eve. And in this case, to be hosting, in my part of the party, from Disneyland, is the ultimate treat. It is the happiest place on earth, or definitely one of the happiest

The 31st is such a special, festive night. What is it that you love most about the New Year?

CIARA: I think what’s really cool about New Year’s, there’s an opportunity for something new, be able to press the refresh [button], knowing that you’re able to get a fresh start, how you want to make the best of the next year in your life, whether it’s personally, whether it’s professionally. I always look forward to goal setting.

Do you have any special surprises in store this time around?

CIARA: My fans will definitely be in for a treat. I’m super excited because I’m going to be performing this year, which is always fun when I’m hosting the show. I always love and I get to give my fans a show, as well, and perform. So, this year I’ll be giving my fans a taste of “Better Things,” a taste of “Jump.” And then, I also have a new song that I’m going to be putting in the mix, so my fans will get something new and exclusive the night of New Year’s Rocking Eve.

Do you have any big plans to celebrate outside of hosting?

CIARA: Luckily this year, because I’m doing Disneyland, we’ll be pre-taping my part of the show. So, it’ll be a little different for me, which I’m excited about because I’ll be able to actually watch the show with my family and the rest of the world, which is going to be cool. And then, literally on New Year’s Day, my husband and the Broncos play against the Kansas City Chiefs, so I’m excited to be able to have a little football fun, too.

Will the little ones have the chance to stay up and enjoy the countdown?

CIARA: The kids will stay up with me, which is going to be cool, especially for nights like this. I just remember being a little girl and my parents let me stay up late to watch the ball drop with the rest of the world. You never forget those moments.

Catch Ciara on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31 on ABC.