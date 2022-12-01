Billy Porter Awarded With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Today, actor Billy Porter was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Live Performance/Live Theatre. Led by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Porter’s star is the 2,741st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.

This native of Pittsburgh is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. His electric portrayal of ‘Pray Tell’ in the FX’s breakthrough series Pose, earned him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well as Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, and Television Critics Association nominations. He most recently earned a third Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for this role. He was also the recipient of the Dorian Award for TV Performance of the Year from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, as well as nominated for a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Actor.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Billy Porter, Mary Martha Ford and family attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Billy Porter on December 01, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Porter’s star was unveiled at 6201 Hollywood Blvd., near the Pantages Theatre. He will be joined by his sister Mary Martha Ford and manager Bill Butler joined the celebrated entertainer, along with members of his family and peers.

After being introduced by Cornejo, Porter expressed his gratitude in receiving his award. “I’m just so grateful to be here. James Baldwin once said, ‘It’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace.’ And as y’all know I take my job very seriously,” he stated, followed by a swell of laughter.

During his speech, Porter also touched upon the many obstacles that he’s faced throughout the years, specifically in regard to his race and sexuality. “I’ve heard alot of things in my life – ‘you’re too Black, to gay, too loud, too extra, too flamboyant,” Homoesexuality is an abomination, YOU are an abomination, and you will never be blessed,’” he said. “Well, we know that’s a lie. That theory know longer has any credibility, b****es.”’

After thanking his contemporaries and loved ones, Porter gave an emotional tribute to his mother, who unfortunately, wasn’t in attendance. He then said, “I also dedicate this moment to those that are struggling. It’s been a rough couple of years for us all; none of us are alright – and that is alright.”

“Together we will heal, and I want to remind you all that this shit ain’t new,” the American Horror Story star added. “We’re living in a circle of life moment that feels surreal, Twilight Zone realness for your nerves, children. Honey, the pain is real, the hate is real, the fear is real, y’all. Just breathe, it’s all good. When we love collectively, and in unison, we win. It may take longer than we wish it would, but love always wins.”