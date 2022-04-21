Star Gazing: Birthday Bashes, Premieres And Star Sightings This Week

As Coachella’s first weekend and its surrounding activities came to a close, stars stepped out for birthday celebrations, private events, premieres, and film festivals.

Just outside Chicago, Chance the Rapper rang in his 29th with a day full of family fun at an indoor water park.

In Los Angeles, Zendaya and her co-star Coleman Domingo were fly in bold menswear looks while promoting Euphoria at HBO Max’s For Your Consideration event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (L-R) Zendaya and Colman Domingo attend the HBO Max FYC event for “Euphoria” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Take a look below to see what some of your faves were up to this week.

01 Zendaya The starlet hit the carpet in a menswear-inspired suit at the HBO Max “For Your Consideration” event for Euphoria 02 Coleman Domingo The Euphoria star was dapper in blue at the FYC event. 03 Zendaya, Coleman Domingo The co-stars took a moment to appreciate each other’s looks on the carpet of HBO’s FYC event for Euphoria. 04 Zendaya, Law Roach Zendaya and the mastermind behind her flawless looks, Law Roach, struck a pose at HBO Max’s FYC event for Euphoria. 05 Naomie Harris The actress was spotted looking like a bright vision in lime green on a brisk day in NYC. 06 Neicy Nash The ESSENCE cover star tossed a gracious wave at the paparazzi while out and about in NY. 07 Rosie Perez The legendary actress was seen exiting Bravo studios in NYC. 08 Chance the Rapper The rapper and father of two had a family-fun-approved birthday bash at Great Wolf Lodge in Illinois indoor water park to celebrate his 29th! 09 YG The West Coast rapper was seen relaxing at an intimate dinner hosted by Casablanca at Sunset Tower Hotel. 10 Leslie Odom, Jr. The Oscar-nominated actor rocked a heavily-patterned look at the Casablanca celebrity dinner. 11 Bre-Z The rapper and All-American actress was fly in a head-to-toe Casablanca look at the brand’s private dinner event in LA. 12 Evan Ross, Leslie Odom, Jr. The actors struck a pose at Casablanca’s private dinner. 13 Evan Ross Evan looked leisure ready in Casablanca. 14 Young M.A. The rap star stopped by Sirius XM’s studio for a quick visit. 15 Elise Neal The actress was spotted at the opening night event of the 2022 Pan African Film and Arts Festival. 16 Danny Glover Hollywood heavy hitter graced the Pan African Film and Arts Festival red carpet with his presence 17 Ledisi The star of Remember Me, The Mahalia Jackson Story supported the world premiere of her biopic at the 2022 Pan African Film and Arts Festival. 18 Vanessa Estelle Williams The actress showed her flawless face at the Pan African Film Festival premiere event. 19 Ericka Nicole Malone, Ledisi The brains behind and in front of the camera for Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story linked up on the red carpet at the Pan African Film and Arts Festival. 20 Tabitha Brown The feel-good guru was all smiles at the 2022 Pan African Film and Arts Festival 21 Wendy Raquel Robinson The actress was a vision in silver at the festival’s opening night gala 22 Janet Hubert Star of Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story looked stunning at the film’ Pan African Film Festival premiere. 23 Keith David Everyone’s favorite movie dad was dapper on the Opening Night Gala at the 2022 Pan African Film and Arts Festival