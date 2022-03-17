Courtesy of Getty Images

After two years of unusual Met Gala scheduling – in 2020, the event was cancelled and in 2021, it was hosted in September – the highly anticipated, annual gala is returning to the month of May. On Monday, May 2, celebrities, fashion industry professionals and public figures around the world will gather in New York City for a night of glamour and fundraising to support The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It was most recently confirmed that this year’s theme will be “Gilded Glamour” – although, as usual, the theme is left up to each one’s interpretation, this year’s inspiration guarantees that each guest will come dressed to impress. To help orchestrate the extravagant evening will be Regina King, who will serve as a co-host alongside Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Previous co-chairs have helped with the guest list, food, decor and the general feel of the evening.

Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour. Theme is “Gilded Glamour.” Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 17, 2022

We know King to serve a stellar look on any red carpet she steps on. Her previous Met Gala looks from the last two years were designed by Michael Kors (2021) and Oscar de la Renta (2020). There’s been no hint at who King will be partnering with this year just yet, however, we’re sure the soon-to-be duo will bring an abundance of glamour.