Regina Kings Stuns In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

Regina King can do no wrong when it comes to awards fashion and Sunday night made her another red carpet winner.

Gracing the 92nd Annual Academy Awards‘ red carpet, King sported a powder pink Versace gown. According to her stylists, Wayman + Micah, she also wore Stuart Weitzman shoes.

King and her dynamic duo of a stylist team accessorized her look in diamonds on her rings and wrist that correlated with the jewels encrusted on her sleek gown. If that wasn’t enough, the Watchmen actress’ look included an enchanting train that trailed on the back of her dress.

For her beat, King opted for a soft glam look with an almost-there pink cheek and slicked-back hair.

Although she is not nominated for an award tonight, the Oscar winner is fresh off a win last year for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Check out the details on King’s Oscar look below.