The Best Fashion Moments From The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Closing awards season Sunday night is the 92nd Annual Academy Awards where the best in film is celebrated. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, your favorite A-listers were waltzing on the carpet hoping to snag what is arguably the most prestigious award to an actor—the Oscar.
But before celebrities indulged in the ceremony, the red carpet set the tone for the awards and stars, including Regina King, Billy Porter, and Zazie Beetz already had their moment of the night. Porter sported Giles Deacon Couture, Beetz donned Thom Browne and King wore Versace.
Check out our favorite fashion moments from the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.
Ryan Michelle Bathe
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Ryan Michelle Bathe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Tamron Hall
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Tamron Hall attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Billy Porter
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Blac Chyna
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Zazie Beetz
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Zazie Beetz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts arrives for the 92nd annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Joshuah Brian Campbell
US composer Joshuah Brian Campbell and guest arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Regina King
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Questlove attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Stephanie Allain and songwriter Stephen Bray
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Stephanie Allain and songwriter Stephen Bray attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Stephanie Allain
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Stephanie Allain attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Mindy Kaling attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)