The Best Fashion Moments From The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Closing awards season Sunday night is the 92nd Annual Academy Awards where the best in film is celebrated. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, your favorite A-listers were waltzing on the carpet hoping to snag what is arguably the most prestigious award to an actor—the Oscar.

But before celebrities indulged in the ceremony, the red carpet set the tone for the awards and stars, including Regina King, Billy Porter, and Zazie Beetz already had their moment of the night. Porter sported Giles Deacon Couture, Beetz donned Thom Browne and King wore Versace.

Check out our favorite fashion moments from the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.