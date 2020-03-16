‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

If you’ve been keeping up with all of the drama on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, then you know the reunion is sure to be something special.

Unfortunately, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, we’re going to have to wait a bit to see it. The reunion, which was set to be taped this week, has been postponed, with a rescheduled taping to take place at a later date.

Eager fans who are anxiously awaiting our favorite Georgia peaches to reunite, reached out to the show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, directly via Twitter after rumors began swirling that the reunion episodes were going to be affected.

Thankfully Cohen confirmed that it’s not off the table altogether.

“Postponed!” he wrote Friday on Twitter. “Omg we all need something to look forward to. And you will get it!”

Postponed! Omg we all need something to look forward to. And you will get it! https://t.co/3gunazdO1B — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 13, 2020

Between Snakegate, Kenya Moore’s divorce filing from her husband Marc Daly, and the situation with Tanya Sam and “the Cookie Lady,” there’s much to be anticipated with the upcoming reunion.

And we’ll have our popcorn ready and DVRs set whenever it airs!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.