Michael Che Will Pay One Month’s Rent For 160 New York Apartments Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Getty

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che will honor his late grandmother’s memory by paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City housing development where she once lived.

Che revealed last week that his grandmother Martha died from COVID-19 complications.

The comedian took to Instagram Wednesday to announce his thoughtful contribution and said he hoped his hometown would do right by under-resourced communities.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote in a caption. “Obviously, I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”

He added, “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, at the very least. P.S. DeBlasio! Cuomo! Diddy! Let’s fix this! Page me! – Che.”

According to CNN, the “Weekend Update” anchor had previously said his grandmother moved out of that building in the 1990s.

Che wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram that he was upset about what happened to his grandmother.

“I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone,” Che wrote last week. “But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy.”

Last Saturday, Che also paid tribute to his grandmother when he signed off SNL’s virtual “Weekend Update” episode by saying, “I’m Martha’s grandbaby.”