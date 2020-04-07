Getty

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che revealed that his family was not immune to the novel coronavirus affecting millions around the globe. In a somber post on social media, the comedian revealed that his grandmother died after contracting COVID-19 Monday.

“Hi. I’m Michael Che, from TV. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus,” Che wrote in an open letter. “I’m doing OK, considering.”

Because of the highly infectious nature of COVID-19, patients being treated for this virus are routinely not permitted to have friends or family members at their side during treatment. Che noted how difficult it was to say goodbye without seeing his beloved grandmother.

“I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone,” he said.

“But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique,” added Che.

The comedian went on to acknowledge that the threat of COVID-19 continues, sadly. Then miraculously made a joke about the conspiracy theories that have circulated, including one that claimed coronavirus began thanks to 5G technology. Even singer Keri Hilson shared that theory on social media before deleting it.

“But it’s still scary. I don’t know if I’ll lose someone else to this virus. I don’t know if I’ll be lost to this virus. Who f**king knows,” he wrote.

“I’m just frustrated because there’s so much we still don’t know about it, and I don’t think we are getting the whole truth,” he continued. “I actually believe this is 5G poisoning, and not because I’ve done any research on this, or even understand what 5G really is. I just refuse to believe I lost my sweet, beautiful grandma because some n***a ate a bat one time. I’m sorry.”

Che ended his letter by using more humor to express the true extent of his anger about losing someone he loved so much.

“I bet somebody tried to warn him, like, ‘That bat smells a little funny. And his dumbass was probably like, ‘Ehhhhh, what’s the worst that could happen?’ Whatever. I’m just mad,” he concluded.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Che, his family, and anyone else who has lost a loved one to COVID-19.