Meghan Markle Invests In Black-Owned Brand Revolutionizing Hair Wellness

Meghan Markle is no stranger to using her platform to uplift women and champion causes that matter, and her latest business move is no exception.

The Duchess of Sussex has officially invested in Highbrow Hippie, a Black-owned hair care and wellness brand co-founded by her longtime hair colorist, Kadi Lee, and Myka Harris.

Highbrow Hippie, which began as a lifestyle blog in 2012, has since evolved into a full-scale brand that prioritizes both beauty and wellness. Their new product line includes a scalp serum and a hair supplement, both designed to tackle issues like hair thinning and hormonal changes from the inside out. Backed by science, the line targets hair health holistically, focusing on the root causes of hair challenges rather than just the symptoms.

The partnership was made official at the brand’s launch party on November 14, 2024, held at Venice’s Gjelina restaurant. Markle attended the celebration alongside other beauty insiders and presented Lee with a bouquet of roses from her Montecito garden—a thoughtful nod to their connection.

“I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder,” Meghan told InStyle of her investment in Highbrow Hippie: “Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that.”

For Markle, this investment isn’t just about great products, it’s about amplifying a Black woman-owned business and showcasing what happens when women invest in each other. Her involvement with Highbrow Hippie is the latest example of how she’s using her influence to create meaningful impact in the beauty and wellness space. This isn’t her first time supporting women entrepreneurs either—she’s been building a portfolio that includes female-led ventures, such as the sustainably sourced handbag brand Cesta Collective, and her own upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Highbrow Hippie’s co-founders are industry veterans, with Lee boasting over 25 years of experience styling some of Hollywood’s most recognizable names. Together, she and Harris have built a brand that resonates deeply with women who see haircare as more than just maintenance—it’s part of their wellness journey. With products that promise fuller, healthier hair in as little as three months, they’re offering solutions for women facing everything from postpartum shedding to stress-induced hair loss.

Meghan’s investment speaks to a broader story: when women support women, especially in spaces where representation matters, the results are transformative.