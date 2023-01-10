Why Lizzo Says People Need To Pay To Post Comments On Social Media

“The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” Lizzo declared on social media.

The multi-platinum-selling recording artist took to Instagram to shut down discussion over other people’s physical forms over the weekend. Filming in a multicolored string bikini while enjoying what appears to be a tropical vacation, an audibly frustrated Lizzo took to the platform to air out her grievances with the culture of commentary about and critique of bodies that artists inhabit.

She noted the wide array of criticism, from too fat, to too thin, to stating preferences of pre-surgery bodies, the necessity for surgical enhancements, and complaints of “too much work” for those who choose them.

“Are we okay? Do you see the delusion?” she asked her 13 million followers rhetorically. “Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body…is art.”

“If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type,” she captioned the post.

“I wish that comments costed y’all money, so we can see how much time we are wasting on the wrong thing,” she said in closing.

But that wasn’t all Lizzo had to say about social media. The Emmy winner came back with a few thoughts on “cancel culture” just a few days later. But it’s not the typical celebrity take on the matter you might expect.

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart… cancel culture is appropriation,” she Tweeted.

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused, and misdirected,” she continued.

Lizzo herself became the focus of a marginalized community’s concerns last year when her single “Grrrls” came under fire from some sectors of the disability community took issue with her use of the word “spaz,” calling it out as a harmful slur against people with certain disorders. She promptly removed the offending lyric.

“I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems,” Lizzo concluded.