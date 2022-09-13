Top Moments From The 2022 Primetime Emmys

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards touted huge wins and jaw-dropping first-time awards for stars of some of the top television programs of the year.

First-time awards for Lizzo, Quinta Brunson, Jerrod Carmichael, and industry legend Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned the crowd and inspired standing ovations, while repeat awards for stars like Zendaya added to the (still quite short) tally of Black women Emmy winners.

Shows like Euphoria, and Abbott Elementary led the charge in the comedy and drama categories, and Lizzo’s reality competition Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls managed to upheave multi-year reality winner RuPaul’s Drag Race. Ralph and Lizzo each delivered speeches that left the crowd in tears and with chills.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary” on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Take a look at some of the evening’s biggest moments below!