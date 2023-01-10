Jerrod Carmichael caused quite the stir when he turned up at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards last year wearing no shirt, a gold chain, and an ostentatious white fur coat, ready to pick up his first-ever mainstream award for his work in comedy.

Though he’s been making waves in the comedy world for a few years, the over-the-top moment put Carmichael on many a new radar, solidifying him as a new comic to watch. So it came as little surprise when the stand-up star was selected as the host for the 80th Annual Golden Globes, making its big return to network television on Tuesday, January 10.

Aside from being a stand-up comedian, Carmichael has starred in and written his own semi-autobiographical, sometimes controversial sitcom, The Carmichael Show, self-directed multiple introspective documentaries, and even starred alongside Issa Rae in the viral video for Jay-Z’s 4:44 hit, “Moonlight.”

Just who is Jerrod Carmichael? Find out more about the comedy star below.