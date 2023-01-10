Jerrod Carmichael caused quite the stir when he turned up at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards last year wearing no shirt, a gold chain, and an ostentatious white fur coat, ready to pick up his first-ever mainstream award for his work in comedy.
Though he’s been making waves in the comedy world for a few years, the over-the-top moment put Carmichael on many a new radar, solidifying him as a new comic to watch. So it came as little surprise when the stand-up star was selected as the host for the 80th Annual Golden Globes, making its big return to network television on Tuesday, January 10.
Aside from being a stand-up comedian, Carmichael has starred in and written his own semi-autobiographical, sometimes controversial sitcom, The Carmichael Show, self-directed multiple introspective documentaries, and even starred alongside Issa Rae in the viral video for Jay-Z’s 4:44 hit, “Moonlight.”
Just who is Jerrod Carmichael? Find out more about the comedy star below.
01
He’s An Emmy-Winning Comedian
Jerrod picked up his first two Emmy nominations in 2022, one for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his hosting gig on SNL and a win for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his brutally honest, introspective comedy special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.
02
He’s Behind-The-Scenes On Several Cutting-Edge Comedies
In addition to writing and producing his own critically-acclaimed yet short-lived sitcom, The Carmichael Show, Jerrod has served as a producer on shows like Rel and the Hulu hit comedy series, Ramy.
03
He Dove Into Professional Stand-Up Comedy With No Prior Experience
Jerrod dreamed of becoming a comedian since his early upbringing in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, citing George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and Sinbad among some of his influences. At age 20, despite never having taken to the stage at all, he packed up and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a professional stand-up comedian. It seems to have worked out in his favor.
04
His First Comedy Special Received a MAJOR Stamp Of Approval
Though he’s won an Emmy for his most recent comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel and critical acclaim for his honest-yet-hilarious documentaries Home Movies and Sermon on the Mount, he burst onto the scene in 2014 with his first-ever comedy special Love At The Store, directed by none other than cultural icon Spike Lee.
05
He’s Starred In Several Popular Films
If you’re still not sure why he looks so familiar, Jerrod has had also roles in multiple comedy films, including Neighbors, Neighbors 2, The Disaster Artist, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Mid-90’s, to name a few.