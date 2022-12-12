Home · Golden Globes

Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Zendaya, and Donald Glover are also among this year's nominees.
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
By Brande Victorian ·

Today the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The nominations were announced by George and Mayan Lopez, the comedic father-daughter duo and stars of the NBC sitcom Lopez vs Lopez, live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Four new award categories were introduced this year: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. These awards replace the previous categories of Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jerodd Carmichael, Gunna” Episode 1821 — Pictured: Host Jerodd Carmichael during the monologue on Saturday, April 2, 2022 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will take place on January 10, 2023, airing live at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on NBC and Peacock. Scroll below to see this year’s nominees.

01
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
02
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
03
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
04
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Zendaya, Euphoria
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
05
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
06
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
07
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
08
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Janelle James, Abbot Elementary
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
09
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbot Elementary
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
10
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
11
Best Song – Motion Picture
Rihanna, Lift Me Up
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
12
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations
TOPICS: 