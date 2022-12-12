Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations

Today the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The nominations were announced by George and Mayan Lopez, the comedic father-daughter duo and stars of the NBC sitcom Lopez vs Lopez, live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Four new award categories were introduced this year: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. These awards replace the previous categories of Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jerodd Carmichael, Gunna” Episode 1821 — Pictured: Host Jerodd Carmichael during the monologue on Saturday, April 2, 2022 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will take place on January 10, 2023, airing live at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on NBC and Peacock. Scroll below to see this year’s nominees.