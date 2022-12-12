Golden Globes: Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James & Tyler James Williams Land First-Time Nominations

Today the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The nominations were announced by George and Mayan Lopez, the comedic father-daughter duo and stars of the NBC sitcom Lopez vs Lopez, live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Four new award categories were introduced this year: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. These awards replace the previous categories of Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will take place on January 10, 2023, airing live at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on NBC and Peacock. Scroll below to see this year’s nominees.